Husband Goes On Rampage, Kills Wife, Toddler Children

Published:

Police in Australia say a 24-year-old man has killed his wife, three toddlers and mother-in-law with a blunt instrument and knives at their suburban family home.





CKN News understands that the man, Anthony Robert Harvey, remained in the house for several days before turning himself in.





He was charged with the murders of his two-year-old twins Alice and Beatrix, his three-year-old daughter Charlotte and his 41-year-old wife Mara in the southwestern city of Perth.





The reason Harvey carried out the attacks have yet to be ascertained.





It was also gathered that Harvey, who lived in the home, is also alleged to have killed his mother-in-law Beverly Quinn, 73, at the same address the next day.





According to Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson, no firearms were used in the attacks.





Police believe the attacks were carried out with several weapons including “a blunt instrument and knives.”





Reports say that the bodies of the five victims were found at the unassuming detached family home after Harvey walked into a police station a week after their deaths.

Share This