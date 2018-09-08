Husband Catches Wife Cheating On Matrimonial Bed, Then Get’s Killed By Wife’s Lover

Published:

Tragedy struck once again in Kenya when a married man known as Dickson Samba was reported to have caught his wife in bed with another man on coming back home without informing his wife.





This however led to the man’s death as the wife’s lover allegedly threw him down from the fourth floor of their apartment where the man lives with his wife in Umoja Estate, Nairobi, Kenya.





The man reportedly died on the spot from injuries sustained from the fall. Eyewitneses said that he landed with his head.





The cheating wife’s lover was reported to have escaped after overpowering the poor husband and throwing him down to his death.

Share This