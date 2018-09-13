Hurricane's Threat Forces Davido To Cancel US Concert

Published:





The Dreamville Festival in which Davido was expected to perform in Raleign, North Carolina, U.S. on Saturday has been postponed indefinitely by the organisers due to Hurricane Florence.





The U.S. National Hurricane Centre has warned residents of a triple threat of Hurricane Florence in Carolina describing it as `a life threatening storm surge’. The Hurricane is expected to hit Carolina on Thursday, and over 1.5 Million people has been evacuated since the announcement of its advancement.





The indefinite postponement of the Festival was announced by the organisers on their instagram handle @Dreamville and added that monis would be refunded to those that bought tickets.





"Due to safety concerns regarding dangerous weather, we are extremely saddened to announce today that the inaugural Dreamville Festival 2018 been cancelled. Our team has been working tirelessly with officials from the City of Raleigh, along with our state and Federal partners, among others, to monitor the potential negative impact of Hurricane Florence.





With the current weather-related information at hand, we have together decided to cancel this year’s event for the ultimate safety of both local citizens and Festival attendees.





Rest assured we are doing everything our power to make this event happen at a later time and we hope to share details regarding a possible new event date as soon as we possibly can” the organisers said.





The festival which is the inaugural edition was slated to hold on Saturday at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh North Carolina. The one-day festival offers attendees a special celebration of music, culture, food and art along with performance from J.cole himself. Meanwhile, Davido was expected to perform alongside Big Sean, Young Thug, Teyena Taylor, Bas, Nelly and SZA.





Also, the Festival creator J Cole, his manager Ibrahim Hamad and a host of artists from DreamVille Records were expected to thrill guests at the event.

