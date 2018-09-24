How Ras Kimono's Wife, Efe Died

Published:

Following the sad news of the death of Reggae icon Ras Kimono’s wife, Efemena Okedi Kimono, a member of the family has revealed how it happened.





On reaching out to a family member who gave an insight as to how she died, she made it known that Efe died from severe chest pain.





”Efe went for an event on Saturday September 22nd and returned home complaining of chest pain. The pain lingered till the next morning. She slumped and died in the house before she could be rushed to the hospital on Sunday,” the family member explained.





Efe had just returned three weeks ago from the funeral of her husband, Ras Kimono, who died sometime in June.

