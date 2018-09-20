How Cabal Made Buhari Remove Seiyefa As DSS DG – PDP

Published:





The Bayelsa State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cleopas Moses, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari removed Mathew Seirefa as the DG of the DSS because the cabal was not comfortable with a non-northerner.





President Buhari replaced Seiyefa with Yusuf Magaji Bichi. In a statement on Wednesday, the PDP state chairman claimed that Seiyefa’s service to the nation was cut short because he is not from any of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria.





Moses stated that this was a continuation of the present administration’s unfair treatment to the Niger Delta region.





He said: “The party believes if Seiyefa was from any of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria, he would not have been thrown out the way the Buhari administration did, not minding his acclaimed competence on the job.





"We have it on record that Mr Seiyefa had nobody to run to as this ill-advised plot was hatched by the cabal in their government.”

