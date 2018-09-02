Homosexuality Is A Crime In Nigeria And Ought To Remain So - Donald Duke

Published:

Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke in a recent interview with Falz and Laila on the viral show 'On The Couch' explained his views on how he intends to lead the country.





In the interview, Donald Duke went on to bring up the issue of LGBT rights in Nigeria saying “I don’t understand the emotional feelings a gay person would have toward someone of their sexuality.





I don’t understand it. But I would not criminalise them. I would ensure that they have the protection of the law. But if they want to exhibit their sexuality, then that’s an affront on the current norms of society.”





He has now released a statement saying the interview was taken out of context saying, 'Homosexuality is a crime in Nigeria and ought to remain so'.





Share This