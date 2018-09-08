Herdsmen Kill Three Police Officers, Two Vigilantes In Taraba

Published:

Three Police officers and two vigilante personnel have been killed by suspected herdsmen at Bajum Kasuwa Lau local government area of Taraba state





A community leader in the affected local government, said the deceased were killed in an ambush by suspected herdsmen while trying to rescue some kidnapped victims.





Confirming the incident, the state police command Public Relations Officer , ASP David Misal, said the state Commissioner of Police, has ordered investigation into the attack.





The remains of the deceased security personnel have been deposited at Federal Medical Centre Mortuary in Jalingo, the state capital.

Share This