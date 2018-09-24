Halt Your Planned Strike - NNPC Urges Oil Workers

Published:

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has urged oil workers to halt their planned strike over a labour dispute involving Chevron Nigeria Limited management and its staff.





The unions are National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).





Baru made the appeal in a statement by NNPC’s Group Public Affairs Manager, Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Sunday.





He said he had directed the management to work with other stakeholders to resolve the issues raised by the leadership of the unions and appealed to the unions not to do anything that would disrupt the industrial harmony that had pervaded the sector.





Baru expressed fears that the gains of the recent past in the sector if care was not taken, could be frittered away inadvertently.





He, however, expressed optimism that the current dispute would be settled amicably.





CKN News recalls that the unions had recently called on the National Assembly to intervene in the brewing impasse between Chevron and its staff in Nigeria.





The disagreements borders on the company’s disclosure that the contracts with all its manpower services providers would expire by the end of October 2018.

