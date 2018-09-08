Guild Of Professional Bloggers 1st Annual Lecture To Focus On Fake News

Published:

The Guild of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria is poised to tackle the problem associated with Fake News as it concludes arrangement towards holding its first annual lecture.The event scheduled for Saturday 13th October 2018 will hold at Raddison Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street GRA, Ikeja Lagos.The theme of the lecture is ““Combating Fake News In Cyberspace”The event according to the organizing committee of the Association will be attended by Nigerians from all walks of life including online media, bloggers, main stream media, those in politics, economy and other stakeholdersIt will afford the participants the opportunity to rob mind on very critical issues relating to online communication and publication especially at this critical moment when the country is getting prepared for another general election in 2019.The President of the Guild ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu said major keynote speakers are being penciled down to deliver papers at the occasion ,the first of its kind by bloggers in NigeriaThe Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria is an association of professional bloggers cutting across Nigeria set up to streamline the practice of blogging in the country.It aims at setting out ethical standards for its members while at the same time bring some level professionalism into blogging profession.The group also acts as a forum for networking, interaction and exchange of ideas among blogging practitioners and other related stakeholders.