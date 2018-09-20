Guber Election:Don’t Allow APC Steal Your Votes, Atiku Tells Osun People

Published:

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has asked the people of Osun state to protect their votes on Saturday.

Abubakar said this when he joined top members of the party in Osogbo, Osun capital, to canvass support for Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship poll.

Uche Secondus, chairman of the PDP, Senate President Bukola Saraki; Abdulfatai Ahmed, governor of Kwara state, all attended the rally which held at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo.

Abubakar, while urging the residents to vote for the party on Saturday, said, “From what I can see here, it is a win for PDP. Stay and protect your votes, if you don’t protect your votes, they will steal the votes; they will steal your votes as they did in Ekiti. I urge you to defend and protect your votes for it not to be stolen.”

Saraki, who is the national chairman of the Campaign Council for Osun election, urged residents of the state to vote for PDP during the poll.

He said it was painful that APC-led administration in the state could not pay workers’ salaries for three years.

Saraki said he was optimistic that Adeleke would win the election and put an end to the “suffering of the people” in the state.

“This election is about the people of Osun and they must send the message that government that cannot pay workers’ salaries should be sent packing, ” he said.

Secondus said Adeleke would fix the state’s economy, if elected, and appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) INEC to ensure that the election is free, fair and credible.

Soji Adagunodo, the PDP state chairman, said Osun was ripe to be taken by the party.

He appealed to residents to vote for PDP, promising them that Adeleke would not disappoint them.

