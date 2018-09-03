Group Drags IGP,Kemi Adeosun To Court Over Forged NYSC Certificate

Published:

Human and Environmental Development Agenda Resource Centre, a non Governmental organisation has dragged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for the failure of the police to probe the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.



Recall that Adeosun who was accused of forging an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps.

The NGO is praying the court to grant it leave to seek an order of mandamus to compel the IGP to probe the forgery allegation against the minister.



HEDA said it resorted to filing the suit to prevent the case from being swept under the carpet, especially in view of the silence of the minister and the Federal Government on the case.



According to the Chairman of the NGO, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, the suit became necessary after the Inspector General of Police allegedly shunned its July 10, 2018, demanding the probe of the minister.





HEDA said if the forgery allegation against Adeosun was true, it would like the minister to be prosecuted, alongside the officials of the Department of State Services who cleared her for ministerial appointment, and members of the National Assembly who also cleared her. The case is yet to be assigned to any Judge for hearing.

