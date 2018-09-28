Governors To Serve As Returning Officers At APC Presidential Primary

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) through its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, has announced that state governors will serve as returning officers during its presidential primary.In a statement on Thursday, Nabena disclosed that in states where the party does not have a sitting governor, its senators and ministers will serve as returning officers.The statement reads: “The National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed respective State Governors to serve as returning officers for the presidential direct primaries holding across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, September 27th, 2018.“In states where there are no governors on the party’s platform, senators along with the ministers are to serve as returning officers for the exercise.”The APC spokesperson noted the National and State House of Assembly members are to coordinate their various constituencies during the exercise.