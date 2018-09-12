Governor Okorocha Sacks His Son In-law, 12 Others

Published:





Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has sacked the secretary to the state government, George Eche, his chief of staff, Uche Nwosu, deputy chief of staff, Kingsley Uju, and his principal secretary, Paschal Obi.





A statement issued in Owerri by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, disclosed that the affected appointees were contesting elective positions on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The termination of their appointments is to enable them participate fully in the party's primaries.





Other members of his cabinet whose appointments were terminated include Emma Ojinero, Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Commerce, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, Information commissioner, Ngozi Njoku, Commissioner for Gender and Social Development, Joy Mbawuike, Commissioner for Market Development, Obinna Mbata, Commissioner for Finance, Dan Nworie, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Simeon Iwunze, Special Adviser,Urban Renewal,Obinna Amagwula, Special Assistant General Duties and Betty Uzoma, Special Assistant Finance.

