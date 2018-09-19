Governor Ambode’s Wife In Late Push To Save Husband’s Job

Published:

Moves by the wife of the embattled Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, to save her husband’s job failed on Tuesday, reports say.





Bolanle, it was learned, followed her husband, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to Osun State for Tuesday’s All Progressives Congress’ mega rally and waylaid the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, to appease him to change his mind.





But it was learned that her effort may have been an exercise in futility as Tinubu was said to have “received her cordially and joked with her.”





“At a point, she became emotional despite the fact that many party leaders were there. But Asiwaju (Tinubu) did not give her the answer she desired. He merely treated her with courtesy,” a national daily quoted a source to have said.





Ambode and Tinubu, a former governor of the state and a bigwig of the APC who played a key role in the emergence of Ambode as governor in 2015, are not on good terms, with the APC stalwart refusing to back the governor’s second term bid.





The chairmen of the 57 local government areas and councils that make up the state and the Tinubu-led Mandate Movement had declared support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who obtained his form last Tuesday.





