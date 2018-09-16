Governor Ambode's Meeting With Tinubu In Abuja Deadlocked

Published:





Following the widely publicised crisis between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the embattled governor has landed in Abuja to beg the former Lagos State governor, who is opposing his second term bid.





News has it that some party faithfuls, particularly Tinubu's loyalists have pledged their support for another Tinubu's loyalist, Jide Sanwo Olu, this was as a result of the crisis going on between the present governor and the past governor of Lagos.





"Yes Ambode was at Tinubu's residence in Abuja to beg for forgiveness. I think the appeal helped to reduce the tension and soften the ground for the governor.



It is, however, difficult to say if that had ended the crisis." a source said.





While President Mohammadu Buhari has stepped in, by ordering Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomole to resolve the rift between both parties, Ambode who was yet to get a nod from his leader as at Saturday, has however returned to Lagos.





Osinbajo also informed Asiwaju, that the President would not want the crisis to affect the party in the 2019 general elections. The National Leader however maintained that there would be wider consultations back home before he would be able to accede to the request. He said the governor's matter is beyond him alone.





It was learnt that Tinubu returned to Lagos on Saturday as preparations for the rally and formal declaration of an APC governorship aspirant in the state, Mr . Jide Sanwo Olu, were being concluded.





Source: Punch

