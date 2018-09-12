Governor Ambode Denies Rift With Bola Tinubu

Published:





Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has denied the rumour making the rounds that there is a rift between him and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.





Nigerian media have been replete with news of a major rift between Tinubu and Ambode over an alleged disagreement on the second term bid of the Governor.





However, addressing party faithful in Epe during the election of delegates for the Presidential primary election and national convention of the party, Ambode said the reports indicating a fight between him and Tinubu were out of place and that there was no fight anywhere.





His words: "I want you to know that there is no fight anywhere. The National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and my good self we are not in any fight, we are not in any controversy.





"We are praying to God that the best is yet to come and the best will be what Lagos State deserves and I want you to just continue with your prayers that at this time, God will show His hand and make sure that everything that is of blessing to Lagos State and also blessing of Epe will come to pass"





The Lagos state governor specifically commended all the leaders and party faithful who contributed to the success of the delegates’ election in Epe, saying APC remained the party to beat in Lagos and Nigeria.





"We have just concluded our Delegates’ Election in Epe Local Government and by consensus, we have picked our three delegates that will be going to the National Convention come October 6 for the Presidential direct primaries and the convention for all other people.





"I want to say a very big thank you to all our delegates that are present here; I want to say a big thank you to all our leaders that have also supported us to make sure that this event has come and is done very successfully.





"I want to reiterate once again that our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the party to beat; we are the party at the national level and we are going to remain the party in the State,” the Governor said.

