Gov Okowa's Special Adviser Killed By Gunmen In Benin

Suspected gunmen have reportedly killed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Special Adviser on Investments, Mr Sunday Ozege, along the Benin bypass road in Edo State.



The incident took place on Tuesday when the deceased was said to be returning to Asaba, the Delta State capital from Benin.



Okowa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, confirmed the development on Wednesday.



The governor who described the late Ozege who hailed from Ogume community in the Ndokwa West Council Area of the state as a hard working aide noted that his death was a big blow to his administration.



Okowa stated that the deceased served at various times in different committees, saying that he was a strong pillar of support to his administration until his death.



He said, “I was shocked to hear of the tragic death of Mr Sunday Ozege in the hands of suspected gunmen along the Benin bypass road in Edo State. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other.



‘‘His role in politics and the development of his community and state will remain an inspiration for other political actors.



‘‘My condolences to his family, members of the State Executive Council, close associates and the people of Ogume community.”

