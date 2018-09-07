Gov Lalong Receives "Political Icon Of The Year Award " In London

Published:

Gov Simon Lalong has been described as a conscientious and detribalised leader who has earned global respect for mobilising against ethnic and religious faultlines that once held the state captive.Dr. Sam Ode, the Chairman of the London based NigerianNews Newspaper, stated this in London during the conferment of Gov Simon Lalong with their prestigious award of "Political Icon of the year."Dr Sam Ode, a former Minister, said Gov Lalong's striking image on governance had engrossed the attention of conscionable Nigerians to tip him for TheNigerian 2018 media awards.According to Dr Ode "The mixed shadows of the ethnic and religious configuration on the Plateau, hitherto at daggers drawn against one another are today collectively, the proud owners of the treasures on the Plateau and the peace which Lalong has berthed on the land."Receiving the award over the weekend, Gov Simon Lalong attributed the successes achieved by the rescue administration to the special mercies of God and support of the good people of Plateau State.Represented by Rt. Hon. Joshua Madaki, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gov Lalong said the administration's 5-Policy Thrust is anchored on Peace, Welfare of the people and Development.While appreciating the organisers for finding him worthy, Lalong further said "the administration has made steady progress by consolidating on the peace and confidence building processes, which are panacea for good governance and development."The Speaker who was accompanied by Royal fathers including Bar. Donald Puntehl, the Longtehl, Rev Dr. Isaac Wakili, the Agwom Izere, and Ponzhi Langnim Nimna, the Ponzhi Zinni, said the award will spur the rescue administration to continue to do more.In there separate remarks, the awardees including the Lt. Gen. T.Y. Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, The Nigerian Army, Sen Oluremi Tinubu, Sen Godswill Akpabio, Engr Mustapha Maihaja, DG of NEMA, and Ummu Kaltuma Mohammad Rabiu amongst others, commended the organisers for the recognition.The award is given to Gov Lalong " in recognition of your wisdom as a rallying point for development, peace and stability and uncommon devotion to the cause of humanity" said organisers."TheNigerian is a UK-based publication dedicated to projecting the immense endowments and potentials of the country in order to change the negative narrative of Nigerians to the outside world", according to Philip Agbese, a member of the team.