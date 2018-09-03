Gov Lalong Reacts To Latest Killings In Plateau State

Published:

Gov Simon Lalong commerates with the people of Plateau State over the heinous attack on Doi community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, which occurred yesterday night, 2nd September, 2018The government condemns this attack in it's entirety and has instructed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, as they ensure the safety and security of the immediate environment and the entire state.Members of the public are called upon to resist any temptation to self-help as these will be playing to the script of these perpetrators whose ultimate aim is to return the State to the dark era of bloodletting.The Plateau State Government has ordered the security agencies to redouble their efforts in performing their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.Members of the public are further enjoined to be vigilant and report all suspicious movements to the nearest security agencies.