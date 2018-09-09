Gov Amosun Picks Gov,Deputy,All Senators,House Of Reps ,State House Of Assembly Members In Ogun State

Published:

Consensus candidates who will be contesting for all the 40 elective positions on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of 2019 general elections in Ogun State have emerged, outgoing Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun disclosed on Saturday.

The positions are, governor and deputy, three senate seats, nine House of Representatives and 26 State House Assembly slots.

Amosun dropped the hint at the ongoing meeting at the Government House, Abeokuta, with a view to pacifying aggrieved party leaders and aspirants from Ogun East and Ogun West Zones.

This followed adoption of a member representing Egbado South and Ipokia Federal Constituency, Adekunle Akinlade as the APC consensus candidate for governorship election.

The current Commissioner of Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo, from Ogun East Senatorial District, has emerged as Akinlade’s running-mate.

Amosun while speaking at the meeting, promised to release full list of consensus candidates for all the 40 elective positions on Monday.

