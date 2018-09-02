Full List Of Winners At 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA )

The 6th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ( 2018 AMVCA Awards) held on Saturday in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital.
So, these are the winners of the 2018 AMVCA Awards as listed below:
Advertise With Us
Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series
M0 – Tom Koroluk
Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo
Bella – Andrew Ahuura
Tatu – Evelle WINNER
Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore
18 Hours – Jacktone Okore
Best Supporting Actor
Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost
Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost
Falz – New Money WINNER
Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails
Best Supporting Actress
Toyin Aimakhu – Tatu
Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost
Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu
Ebele Okaro – Blackrose
Lydia Forson – Isoken WINNER
Emem Inwang – Alter Ego
Best Lighting Designer
Tatu – Akpe Ododoru and Tunde Akinniyi WINNER
Best Costume
The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone WINNER
Best Short Film or Online Video
Penance – Michael Akinrogunde WINNER
Best Documentary
The Flesh Business – Denis Wanjohi Maina WINNER
Best Make-Up Artist
Tatu – Hakeem Effect Onilogbo and Thelma Ozy Smith WINNER
Best Art Director
Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan WINNER
Best Indigenous Language – Swahili
Sarika Hemi Lakhani – Supa Modo WINNER
Best Indigenous Language – Hausa
Mansoor – Ali Nuhu WINNER
Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba
Etiko Onigrdu – Femi Adebayo WINNER
Best Indigenous Language – Igbo
Bound – Lilian Afegbai WINNER
Trail Blazer
Bisola Aiyeola WINNER
Industry Merit Award
Tunde Kilani WINNER
Best Writer
Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani, Koye O and Moses Inwang WINNER
Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series
Agaba Joan – The Torture
Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box
Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud
Cinderella Sanyu – Bella
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego WINNER
Lilian Echelon – Black Rose
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Wale Ojo – Alter Ego
Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence
Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture
Adjetey Anang – Keteke WINNER
Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang
Chris Attoh – Esohe
Best Movie West Africa
Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo
Isoken – Jade Osiberu WINNER
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Lotanna – Ifan Micheal
Best Movie East Africa
18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour
Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso
Bella – Math Bish
Best Movie Southern Africa
Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah WINNER
Salute! – Phillipe Talavera
Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe
Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula
Best Director
Moses Inwang – Alter Ego
Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza
Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde
Don Omope – Tatu
Jade Osiberu – Isoken WINNER
Mulindwa Richard – The Torture
Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto
Best Overall Movie
Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang
18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah
Best TV series
Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe
Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere WINNER
Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga
This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke
Relatives – Tunde Adegbola
Categories: Entertainment slider
0 comments: