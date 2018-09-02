Full List Of Winners At 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA )

Published:

The 6th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ( 2018 AMVCA Awards) held on Saturday in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital.





So, these are the winners of the 2018 AMVCA Awards as listed below:





Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series





M0 – Tom Koroluk





Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo





Bella – Andrew Ahuura





Tatu – Evelle WINNER





Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore





18 Hours – Jacktone Okore





Best Supporting Actor





Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost





Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost





Falz – New Money WINNER





Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails





Best Supporting Actress





Toyin Aimakhu – Tatu





Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost





Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu





Ebele Okaro – Blackrose





Lydia Forson – Isoken WINNER





Emem Inwang – Alter Ego





Best Lighting Designer

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru and Tunde Akinniyi WINNER





Best Costume

The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone WINNER





Best Short Film or Online Video

Penance – Michael Akinrogunde WINNER





Best Documentary

The Flesh Business – Denis Wanjohi Maina WINNER





Best Make-Up Artist

Tatu – Hakeem Effect Onilogbo and Thelma Ozy Smith WINNER





Best Art Director

Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan WINNER





Best Indigenous Language – Swahili

Sarika Hemi Lakhani – Supa Modo WINNER





Best Indigenous Language – Hausa

Mansoor – Ali Nuhu WINNER













Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba

Etiko Onigrdu – Femi Adebayo WINNER





Best Indigenous Language – Igbo

Bound – Lilian Afegbai WINNER





Trail Blazer

Bisola Aiyeola WINNER





Industry Merit Award

Tunde Kilani WINNER





Best Writer

Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani, Koye O and Moses Inwang WINNER





Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series





Agaba Joan – The Torture





Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box





Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud





Cinderella Sanyu – Bella





Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego WINNER





Lilian Echelon – Black Rose





Best Actor in a Drama Series





Wale Ojo – Alter Ego





Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence





Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture





Adjetey Anang – Keteke WINNER





Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang





Chris Attoh – Esohe





Best Movie West Africa





Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso





Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo





Isoken – Jade Osiberu WINNER





Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi





Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren





Lotanna – Ifan Micheal





Best Movie East Africa





18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER





Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye





The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour





Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso





Bella – Math Bish





Best Movie Southern Africa





Descent – Awal Abdulfatai





The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah WINNER





Salute! – Phillipe Talavera





Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe





Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula





Best Director





Moses Inwang – Alter Ego





Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza





Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde





Don Omope – Tatu





Jade Osiberu – Isoken WINNER





Mulindwa Richard – The Torture





Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto





Best Overall Movie





Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso





Alter Ego – Moses Inwang





18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER





Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye





Descent – Awal Abdulfatai





The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah





Best TV series





Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe





Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere WINNER





Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga





This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke





Relatives – Tunde Adegbola

