Full List Of Winners At 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA )

The 6th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ( 2018 AMVCA Awards) held on Saturday in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

So, these are the winners of the 2018 AMVCA Awards as listed below:

Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series

M0 – Tom Koroluk

Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo

Bella – Andrew Ahuura

Tatu – Evelle WINNER

Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore

18 Hours – Jacktone Okore

Best Supporting Actor

Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost

Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost

Falz – New Money WINNER

Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails

Best Supporting Actress

Toyin Aimakhu – Tatu

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost

Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu

Ebele Okaro – Blackrose

Lydia Forson – Isoken WINNER

Emem Inwang – Alter Ego

Best Lighting Designer
Tatu – Akpe Ododoru and Tunde Akinniyi WINNER

Best Costume
The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone WINNER

Best Short Film or Online Video
Penance – Michael Akinrogunde WINNER

Best Documentary
The Flesh Business – Denis Wanjohi Maina WINNER

Best Make-Up Artist
Tatu – Hakeem Effect Onilogbo and Thelma Ozy Smith WINNER

Best Art Director
Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan WINNER

Best Indigenous Language – Swahili
Sarika Hemi Lakhani – Supa Modo WINNER

Best Indigenous Language – Hausa
Mansoor – Ali Nuhu WINNER



Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba
Etiko Onigrdu – Femi Adebayo WINNER

Best Indigenous Language – Igbo
Bound – Lilian Afegbai WINNER

Trail Blazer
Bisola Aiyeola WINNER

Industry Merit Award
Tunde Kilani WINNER

Best Writer
Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani, Koye O and Moses Inwang WINNER

Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

Agaba Joan – The Torture

Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box

Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud

Cinderella Sanyu – Bella

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego WINNER

Lilian Echelon – Black Rose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Wale Ojo – Alter Ego

Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence

Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture

Adjetey Anang – Keteke WINNER

Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang

Chris Attoh – Esohe

Best Movie West Africa

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo

Isoken – Jade Osiberu WINNER

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Ifan Micheal

Best Movie East Africa

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour

Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso

Bella – Math Bish

Best Movie Southern Africa

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah WINNER

Salute! – Phillipe Talavera

Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe

Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula

Best Director

Moses Inwang – Alter Ego

Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza

Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde

Don Omope – Tatu

Jade Osiberu – Isoken WINNER

Mulindwa Richard – The Torture

Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto

Best Overall Movie

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah

Best TV series

Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe

Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere WINNER

Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga

This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke

Relatives – Tunde Adegbola

