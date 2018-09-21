FRSC Deploys 1,500 Officers,60 Vehicles For Osun Guber Election

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said it had deployed 1,500 personnel, including 60 vehicles to man strategic routes during the election in Osun State.



This it said was part of additional efforts put in place to ensure compliance with restriction of vehicular movement during the Sept. 22 gubernatorial elections in the state.



A statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, quoted the Corps Marshal FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi as saying that all measures were being put in place to achieve a hitch free vehicular movement.



He called on road users, especially those plying the identified routes to note that while Ibadan – Akure express way will be opened for free vehicular movement, vehicles will not be allowed to drive off the highway into Osun state as all connecting roads will be blocked.



“In the same vein, all roads leading to the state through Iwo, Ila, Orangun, Erin-Ile and others will be temporarily closed from 7a.m to 4p.m on the election day,” he said.



Oyeyemi also directed the deployement of personnel to mount surveillance, ensure strict compliance to established guidelines, provide intelligence, collaborate with sister agencies and display high level of professionalism in ensuring compliance to the restriction order.



He advised road users to comply with this partial restriction order, exercise patience and cooperate with law enforcement agents to ensure a peaceful conduct of the elections.



Kazeem further assured that FRSC was committed to ensuring a safe motoring environment for all road users throughout the exercise.



He advised the Public to call the FRSC emergency numbers: 122 (Toll Free), 0700-2255-3772 or 0700-CALL-FRSC in case of any emergency, crash or obstruction.

