FRSC Decorates Newly Promoted Senior Officers

The Chairman of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Board, Mallam Bukhari Bello has decorated the newly promoted senior officers of the FRSC with charges to them to observe high standards of discipline and productivity in their areas of assignment. He gave the charges on Friday in his remarks at the decoration of 8 Assistant Corps Marshals and 6 Corps Commanders at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja, saying promotion was a reward for excellence and commitment to hard work.Mallam Bukhari Bello who signed the new FRSC Regulations on Maintenance of Discipline at the ceremony, noted that the Commission decided to repeal the old Regulations book on Maintenance of Discipline in view of the need to harmonise issues of discipline with reward system. This he said was in line with the efforts being made by the Board to remove some observed inconsistencies in the repealed book, coupled with the need to promote issues of justice through fair hearing, motivation and avoidance of highhandedness, adding that these realities made the implementation of the provisions in the former book impracticable under the new dispensation.He called on all officers and marshals of the Corps to always work harder to earn their promotions, stressing that the policy on regular promotion exercise was intended to serve as a driving force for increased motivation and enhanced productivity by staff. He added that the promoted officers had gone through all the rigours of the exercise, but come out with excellent and exemplary results, which made them deserving of the elevation.The Chairman expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the affected officers during the promotion exercise and commended them for exhibiting high level of capacity development during the written examinations and oral interview. He particularly noted that 3 of the promoted officers got their elevations purely on merit, while efforts were made to meet the need for geopolitical representation at the top echelon of the Corps as required by the Federal Character principles for balance in the system.He urged the promoted officers to work harder in their new assignments and endeavour to mentor junior ones working under them to encourage them to embrace excellence and commitment to duties. “Promotion is a call for greater service to take the Corps to greater heights,” he stated.Earlier in his opening remarks, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi congratulated the promoted officers, urging them to see the elevation as a call to higher service in the Corps and an affirmation of their excellent performances in the last promotion exercise. He spoke on the integrity of the promotion process, vowing to sustain its credibility and enjoined staff nationwide to sustain the virtues of hard work.The Corps Marshal however cautioned officers against acts of selfishness, indiscipline and whatever conduct that could play down on the integrity of the Corps in the eyes of the public and undermine its stability. While felicitating with the families and friends of the elevated officers, the Corps Marshal praised the magnanimity of the FRSC Board for facilitating the promotion process and giving expeditious approval to the result.He reiterated the commitment of the Management to remain consistent in conducting regular promotion exercise for staff as a means of motivating them for improved productivity and reward for excellent services. “As we march forward in our service delivery efforts, let me reiterate that the current Management will continue to leverage on the tripod of Consultation, Reward and Punishment, because it is a tested and realistic philosophy that is sure to advance the cause of any forward looking organization,” he stated.Speaking on behalf of other promoted officers, Assistant Corps Marshal Sunday Maku expressed gratitude to the Management and the FRSC Board for giving them the elevation in their career history. He assured that all the promoted officers will rededicate themselves to hard work and remain loyal as a mark of their appreciation of the kind gestures extended to them.It would be recalled that following the recent senior officers’ promotion exercise, the FRSC Board at its sitting of 7th September 2018 gave approval for the promotion of 8 officers on the rank of Corps Commanders to Assistant Corps Marshals, while 12 were promoted from Deputy Corps Commanders to Corps Commanders.