FRSC Board Approves Promotion Of 8 Assistant Corps Marshals ,12 Corps Commanders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Board has approved the promotion of 8 Corps Commanders (CC) to the position of Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and the promotion of 12 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the position of Corps Commanders (CC). The approval came after the board met on Friday, 7thSeptember 2018, to deliberate on the exercise.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, listed the names of the newly elevated ACMs as PO Osadebamwen, Abayomi Olukoju, M. Shehu, MI Garba, DD Sayi, SU Umar, Yekeen Salami, and Sunday Maku.

He also gave the names of the newly elevated CCs as O Kalu, JI Dagwa, MA Jatau, EA Asaniyan, RN Monyei, TD Sifawa, SO Adepoju, U Wihioka, P Olaye, KM Kabo, R Ogom, and S Akinyemi.

According to him, the Chairman of the FRSC Board, Barrister Bukhari Bello, expressed his satisfaction on the transparency of the promotion exercise and urged the newly promoted staff to put in more efforts in ensuring that the highways are safe for all categories of road users.

Kazeem added that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their performances. He stated that Oyeyemi encouraged them to continually put in their bests in the course of their duties, as every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

The Corps Marshal promised to further improve the welfare of the Corps’ personnel in general to the satisfaction of all. He advised those who did not get promoted to keep faith and hope for the best in the next exercise.

In his words, “the Corps Marshal is assuring the Corps’ personnel of more opportunities for promotion in the near future and encourages all Officers to be of good cheer and put in a great deal of effort to achieve the mandates of the Corps which is summed in eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safer motoring environment for all road users.

Kazeem disclosed that the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical exercises, computer based examination, and oral interview which took about a week to conclude.

The newly elevated Officers shall be decorated on Tuesday 11 September 2018 at the FRSC Headquarters situated in number 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse Abuja.

