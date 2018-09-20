Four Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Lagos For Defrauding Bank Customers Of N1bn

Published:

Four suspected internet fraudsters were, yesterday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding customers of a bank of about N1 billion Naira. The suspects, Gideon Olatimeyin, Osita Martyns, Daramola Akanji and Abiodun Aina, were arraigned before Magistrate Folashade Botoku on a four-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Prosecutor from the Police Special Fraud Unit, Benedict Chima, alleged that the suspects fraudulently effected an unauthorised modification of the bank’s computer data by increasing the transaction limit.

It alleged that the suspects conspired amongst themselves to steal the sum of N900,775,757.47, property of various customers of the bank by transferring funds from their accounts to various different accounts outside the bank via POS and ATM.

He also alleged that the defendants fraudulently gained access link to the debit card platform and profile of the bank through the profile of a contact centre staff and effected an unauthorised modification of the bank computer data by increasing the transaction withdrawal limit. The law The offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under Section 287(9)(c), 390, 411 and 388 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Magistrate Botoku granted them bail in the sum of N20 million with two sureties after hearing their bail application. The magistrate also ordered that one of the sureties must be a traditional ruler. She further ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons’ custody, pending when they are able to comply with the terms of their bail.

