Former Osun Speaker Defects To APC From PDP

Published:

Ahead of September 22 Osun governorship election, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adejare Bello, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





CKN News had reported that Bello in a letter addressed to Soji Adagunodo, the PDP state Chairman, resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.





Bello, however, was received into APC by Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, at its mega rally in Ede on Friday.





The former speaker denied the allegation that he received N100 million to defect to APC.





Bello appealed to people of the state to massively vote for the APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, adding that the APC candidate has better plans for the state.





In his remarks, Gov. Aregbesola commended the former speaker for joining the party and described the bold action as “right step in the right direction ‘





The governor appealed to the people of the state to vote for the party for continuity.





Aregbesola assured the people that the party would not disappoint them if voted again into power

Share This