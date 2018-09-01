Former NDDC Boss, Son Die In Auto Crash

Published:





Ex-acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission Power Aginighan has reportedly died in a fatal accident that involved his son, Tammy, and his police orderly.





CKN News gathered that the accident occurred along the Mbiama section of the East-West Road, Bayelsa State, on Friday.





But the exact time of the auto crash has yet to be ascertained.





It was gathered that the vehicle they were travelling in was crushed by a truck on their way to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





They were said to have been burnt beyond recognition.





The former NDDC boss, according to report, had returned to Delta state on Thursday to host one of the leading aspirants on the platform of the APC Prof Pat Utomi and was returning home when the incident took place.

