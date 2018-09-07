Final Year Student Commits Suicide After Clash With Girlfriend (Graphic)

Published:





A final year student of Isaac Jasper Boro college of Education, Sagbama, Bayelsa state, has committed suicide allegedly after a misunderstanding with his girlfriend.





22-year-old Comrade Diriyai Prince Daniel reportedly drank sniper on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, after he had a clash with his girlfriend who wanted to dump him.





Prince, who is said to have been the only son of his father, died after the bottle of sniper damaged his lungs and other major parts of his intestines.





The estranged girlfriend is also a final year student from the same school.









Prince was buried on the 4th of September 2018 at his hometown, Kaiama local government area of Bayelsa state on the same day he died.

