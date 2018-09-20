FG Secures Senator Nwaoboshi’s Arrest Warrant

Published:





The Federal Government has secured a warrant of arrest against embattled Delta senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, for alleged conspiracy, diversion of public funds and official corruption.





A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, issued the warrant dated September 18 and signed by Akanni Olaide, the Chief District Judge II, Federal Capital Territory.





Spokesperson of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Lucie-Ann Laha, made a copy of the warrant available to reporters in Abuja on Thursday.





The panel is accusing Nwaoboshi of fraudulent acquisition of property and embezzlement of contract sum to the tune of N3.48 billion, among others.





The serving PDP senator, representing Delta North, is alleged to have illegally acquired houses, an estate and a company all worth billions of naira, in Asaba, the Delta capital.





According to the panel, he also used stolen public funds to acquire a house in Apapa, Lagos, and another property in London that are yet to be identified.





Nwaoboshi is said to have committed the alleged offences while serving as a commissioner in Delta. The panel disclosed that it launched an investigation into the case following a tip-off by a whistle-blower.





It said the decision to seek the arrest warrant followed the “refusal” of the lawmaker and “the other owners” of the identified property to honour its invitation.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is also prosecuting the lawmaker in a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged N805 million fraud.

