Festus Keyamo To Deliver Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria Inaugural Lecture

Constitutional lawyer and human right activist Femi Keyamo SAN will deliver the inaugural lecture of the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria





The event scheduled for Saturday 13th October 2018 will hold at Radison Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street GRA, Ikeja Lagos has it’s theme ““Combating Fake News In Cyberspace”





This was disclosed in a press release pushed out by the association and signed by its Vice President Laila Ijeoma in Lagos





The Special Guest of honour is Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while Mr Kola Ologbondiyan will deliver the keynote address.





Mr Kufre Ekanem the Public Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries as well as the Marketing Manager of Diamond Bank Plc will deliver strategic papers on how fake news affects corporate entities.





The event is geared towards tackling the menace of fake news which is now prevalence in both the mainstream and online media

The President of the Guild ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu said major keynote speakers are being penciled down to deliver papers at the occasion ,the first of its kind by bloggers in Nigeria





It is one of the activities being planned by the Association towards sanitizing the online media space.





The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria is an association of professional bloggers cutting across Nigeria set up to streamline the practice of blogging in the country.





It aims at setting out ethical standards for its members while at the same time bring some level professionalism into blogging profession.





The group also acts as a forum for networking, interaction and exchange of ideas among blogging practitioners and other related stakeholders.





Established two years ago, the Association since inception has been able to engage all stakeholders towards establishing credible and reliable blogging culture among its members and Nigerian bloggers.





The event will be attended by Nigerians and foreigners from all walks of life





In another development the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria has also formally launched its new website https://gpbnigeria.com/ for easy access and interaction and communication among its members and members of the public





The website outlined the aims and objectives of the association, membership and other relevant information about the guild

