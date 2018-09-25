Femi Kuti Reveals How He Wants To Die

Published:

Afrobeat singer Femi Kuti has said he would love to die with a smile when it’s time to take his exit from the world.





The Afrobeat icon and percussionist said he was not afraid of the eventuality of death while speaking about his new album, ‘One People, One World’, at an event on Saturday.





CKN News understands that the event which held at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, was the listening party for his 10th studio album.





Kuti said: “I think it will inspire people, the title of the album says it. We have to understand that we are one people.





“The day I die, I want to die with a smile. I am 56 now, I am not afraid because I know it will eventually come,” he said.





The son of Fela Kuti also reiterated his stance on not actively listening to music in almost two decades.





Explaining the reason behind his so-called music abstinence, Kuti said he yearns “to be original” and does not want to be influenced by other sounds.





His words: “I have not listened to music since 2000. Of course, when you go to the mall or visit places, you hear music here and there but I never go out of my way to listen to music.





“In the beginning, it was my father who got me listening to music but I read a Miles Davis book, where he said, ‘I wanted to be original,’ so I stopped listening to music,”

