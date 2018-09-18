Female Lawyer Murdered In Lagos, Killers Withdraw Money From Her Account

Published:

Members of Buhari supporters group have been thrown into mourning following the alleged murder of one of their own.According to reports, Juliet Ajibode was murdered on 30th August in Lagos. Her decomposed body was found six days later.It was gathered that the suspected assailant stole her cellphone, Laptop and ATM card. This is according to a post shared by a friend."Juliet was murdered in her house on the night of August 29/30th. Her cell phone, Laptop, ATM card was stolen by unknown person.Her remains was discovered five days later which has decomposed so baldly that she has to buried immediately ,they withdrawn over 200k from her account at various ATM locations in Lagos Nigeria .She was a Lawyer, humble woman ,die hard Buharist loved by everybody, she was preparing to join her children in US few days to her murder... the question remain, WHO KILLED JULIET AJIBODE...what a wicked world my God!!!! Your killer wouldn't know peace until nemesis catch on them very soon.May your soul rest in peace AMAZON SISTER. ADIEU!!!By Oluwafunmilayo Olagoke Ajibabi and Awa Uche"