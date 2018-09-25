FCC Gets New Acting Chariman

Published:

A commissioner representing Ondo State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Abayomi Sheba has been appointed as Acting Chairman of the Commission.





This was made known by Adamu Idris, Spokesman of the Commission in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.





Idris stated that Sheba’s appointment followed a letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation dated September 18.





He said that Sheba replaced Shettima Bukar-Abba, whose tenure had ended.





Sheba was a member of the House of Representative in the fourth National Assembly.





“He holds a Masters Degree in Law and Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, respectively.





“At various times, he was a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State.





“He also had a stint with the Guardian Newspaper. He is happily married with children”, the statement added.

Share This