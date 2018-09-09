Family Of Three Die In Nasarawa Inferno

Published:

An early morning fire yesterday in Ado village, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State burnt three children of the same parents to death.



The incident, which threw residents of the area into mourning, also razed a bungalow.



It was gathered that the fire started about 6:30 a.m but its cause could not be ascertained at the time of this report.



However, a witness, Mr Cambric Ayet who lost property to the fire said: ‘‘My wife was the first person who came out to see heavy smoke coming out of a neighbour’s room and started shouting.’’



The victim said that on hearing his wife’s voice, he went out to shout for help and to rescue his co-tenant, who unknown to him was not at home except the children who were sleeping in the room.



‘‘l noticed that the door to the house was locked and l thought that my neighbour put food on the fire, locked the room and went out since there was no electricity throughout the night.



‘‘It was when we were trying to break the door to have access to the room that we saw our neighbour, (the mother of the children) coming towards the house.



‘‘When she saw people and the fire, she started shouting, my children, my children. That was when we got to know that three children were inside the room.’’ he said.



Mr Sunday Ugwa, the father of the deceased children, gave their names as Chimobi, Chinonso and Destiny: three, five and eight years.



He said he was confused when he got the news of the incident through a neighbour.



Ugwa said, ‘‘My wife explained that she went to buy a recharge card and she was not cooking before she went out; what then could be the source of the fire

?

‘‘My wife does not cook inside, our kitchen is outside; we don’t use gas to cook because of the children, how did such fire come,?’’ he asked.



Commenting on the event upon his arrival on the scene, Mr Zaks Wambi, DSP, in charge of New Nyanya police station, Karu, described the incident as unfortunate.



Wambi, who condoled with the victims, advised members of the public to desist from using inferior gas cooking equipment.



‘‘We have experienced a series of such incidents resulting from keeping gas inside the kitchen to cook which is not proper,“ he said.



It was further learnt that with the approval of parents of the deceased, their corpses were conveyed in the police van for burial.



(NAN)

