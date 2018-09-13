Fake SARS Officer Arrested In Abuja

Published:





A fake SARS officer identified as Tijani Omeka, who poses as Corporal Tijani, has been arrested in Abuja.





According to a report, the suspect, who is a taxi driver, operates within Mararaba, Area 1 axis of Abuja and extorts money from his victims.





The Deputy Commissioner in charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, DCP Salisu Gyadi-Gyadi, said Omeka was arrested after the police got a tip off from some of those he had defrauded.





He said:“We recovered from him one black faz cap with the inscription SARS and a walkie-talkie.”





However, on his part, Omeka said: “I found the walkie-talkie from SARS premises on the floor and the cap belongs to one of the Operatives.





The policemen are my friends and they usually use my service whenever they go on operation because I’m a taxi driver.





I travelled and the cap was with me for about three months because I was out of Abuja. I took my car for repairs with the intention of going to drop the cap and walkie-talkie after they fix my car but I was still at the mechanic when they arrested me.”

