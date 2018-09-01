Failed Relationships :I Remain Thankful- Toke Makinwa

Published:

Toke Makinwa has listed the things she's thankful for and there are quite a number of them.





The media personality shared a quote by Dalai Lamai that says: "Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck."





In the caption, she wrote:





Today I am most thankful for closed doors, lost opportunities, failed relationships, broken bridges and all the things that were meant to destroy me.





Thank you for pushing me to the limit, thank you for not working out. Perhaps if you did, I wouldn’t be where I am now.





Celebrate your loses, be thankful for everything happens for a reason and even though it hurts right now, you will exhale. You will find the god in goodbye?





#Someday Daaalu, Oshey, Nagode. ? to new beginnings ???

