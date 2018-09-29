Facebook Discovers Security Breach Affecting 50 million Users

Published:

Social media giant Facebook has revealed that its engineering team has discovered and fixed a security breach affecting almost 50 million accounts. This was made known in a blog post by Facebook yesterday. The security issue allowed attackers steal the social network’s access tokens which they could then use to take over people’s accounts.



The company added that the breach was made possible by a vulnerability in Facebook’s code relating to a feature that lets users see what their own profile looks like to someone else.





Facebook resolved the problem by resetting the access tokens of the almost 50 million affected accounts and 40 million more. The company is also temporarily turning off the ‘View As’ feature while they conduct a thorough security review.

Share This