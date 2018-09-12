Expelled Covenant University Student Wins Bishop Oyedepo In Court

Published:





A Covenant University student who was framed up and expelled after spending 5 years in school has won his case against the institution .





In a thread which has now been taken down, Adooh Emmanuel revealed how he was expelled after he was done writing his final exams and his project. Everyone told him he couldn't win their cases in court because all those that tried in the past failed.





Subsequently, his father contacted Femi Falana SAN who led his team of lawyers to win the case in court. Afterwards, he took to Twitter to expose happenings in the institution.



The institution is owned by the General Overseer of Winners Dr David Oyedepo

