Ebitimi Collins, fondly called Barbwire, has sadly passed on at the age of 54.





The former Stationery Stores FC of Lagos defender, slumped yesterday in front of his home in Surulere, Lagos.





His associates said the former Flying Eagles defender recently complained of dizziness, but showed no sign of anything serious. According to friends, he was on his way to a doctor's appointment when the incident occurred.

