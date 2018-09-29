Ex-Ondo Governor, Mimiko Dumps Labour Party After Presidential Declaration

Published:





The former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has decamped from the Labour Party to the Zenith Labour Party.





The spokesman for the former governor, Eni Akinsola, who confirmed this during an interview earlier today, said Mimko has joined the ZLP.





This makes it the second time the former governor will be leaving Labour Party having left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party prior to the 2015 general elections before recently returning to the party on which platform he contested and won governorship elections twice in Ondo State.





According to Akinsola, Mimiko said he is bothered by the “subtle hijack” of LP by the All Progressives Congress’ national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, using the Nigeria Labour Congress leadership.





Akinsola said, “Yes, he has left the Labour Party. Yesterday, he consulted with all his political structures across the state, and he updated them with fact, with what has been happening since he went to LP.





"On the day he declared for the presidency, the NLC chairman said he was not wanted, one Omotosho claiming to be factional chairman of the Labour Party too claimed he was not welcome.





"Like they say, once beaten, twice shy. Issues in PDP about who was the chairman then, who was not, made us lose Ondo state in 2016, nothing else. I tell you now if we had time and opportunity to campaign like every other party, we would have won Ondo state but that is gone anyway.





"The issue now is that Dr Mimiko is not ready to expose himself and his followers to such kind of things again. This same Omotosho went to Ilorin, Kwara state and promised to deliver 16 million votes to Buhari.”

