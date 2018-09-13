Ex-Governor Mimiko Joins 2019 Presidential Race

Published:

The immediate past governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the Labour Party in 2019.





“I have found it compelling to declare my intention to run for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mimiko said at an event held at the National Secretariat of the Abdulkadir Abdulsalam faction of the party in Abuja.





In his declaration speech titled “Because We Care,” Mimiko said he was running ”because, like many Nigerians, I am sick and tired of seeing our country become the butt of jokes everywhere you travel to around the world. I am running because I know we can do better, and we will do better.





“I know this because anywhere Nigerians find themselves, no matter the situation, we always rise above adversity. We don’t just survive, we thrive.





“It is high time we replicated in our country, that indomitable spirit of Nigerians, that spirit of accomplishment, which has made stars of individual Nigerians all over the world. The only way to do this is by electing capable hands. It is by electing a great president that can drive this national vehicle to greatness.





“It is indeed only in the context of a restructured system that the hope for a strong, stable and functional Nigeria lies.”





Among those at the declaration were: Peter Ojonugba Ameh who doubles as the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council and Chairman Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Chairman of National Conscience Party, Tanko Yunusa and the Chairman Alliance of Social Democrats, Dr Emeka Okengwu.

