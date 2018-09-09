Even If You Give Buhari 20 Years As President, He Can Never Fix Nigeria – Bafarawa

Published:





A former governor of Sokoto State and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, Attahiru Bafarawa, has said irrespective of how long President Muhammadu Buhari is given, he can’t fix the economy of Nigeria.





Bafarawa said this while he was speaking to PDP supporters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.





Stating that Buhari had no business in politics, the ex-Sokoto State governor claimed that the President did not possess the leadership expertise to boost the country’s economy.





He said Buhari’s election as the President in 2015 was a square peg in a round hole.





"The problem with Nigeria is that those in government today have no business being in politics. A military man can never be democratic. He can never change overnight.





"Give Buhari 20 years as the President of this country, he can never fix Nigeria. He is busy going to China to borrow. If he continues as the President, our debt profile would be unimaginable,” added Bafarawa.





Bafarawa urged the PDP members in Imo to elect him as the presidential candidate who would be able to win at the 2019 elections.





"The PDP must strengthen our chances by electing as its presidential candidate one who can win the general election,” Bafarwa told his audience.





"We have to work together to vote Buhari out. Removing Buhari is easy and difficult. It’s easy if the PDP presidential aspirants can unite to adopt me. It is not a do-or-die affair.





"I have the experience and background to serve this country as the President. When I was leaving the governorship seat, I left N13bn in the coffers for the incoming governor. Mind you, Sokoto is not an oil-producing state. I used my experience and background to do that.





"But because of politics, I was arrested and humiliated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. I was freed by the court. Buhari’s government is very corrupt. If you are in the PDP, you are corrupt, but once you are in APC, you are not corrupt.”





Challenging other PDP presidential aspirants to a debate, Bafarawa also said he believed in restructuring and would make it happen if elected as the President.

