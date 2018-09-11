Escravos: We Followed Due Process In Awarding Contract - NPA

Published:

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has insisted it followed due process in awarding the contract for the dredging of the Escravos Bar in Warri, Delta State.





This was revealed in a statement by the NPA recently where it claimed that the companies which lost out in the bidding process were the ones peddling allegations against the organization.





“The NPA has maintained a dignified silence on the allegations until now, as a result of the confidence that all processes in the Procurement Act, 2004 were followed in the award of the contract,” it said.





“If indeed the said entity had any valid grounds for protests even as they continue to peddle lies against the Authority, they should have made recourse to the law courts, rather than make their point on the pages newspapers.”





According to the statement, “All computations done by the NPA are in line with the PPA, which permits the procuring entity to do such and consequent documentations of the computations were submitted to BPP which was obliged.





“Upon receipt of the petition alleging that Dredging International Nigeria Limited had been convicted by a law court in Switzerland, the NPA sought the legal counsel from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and requested investigation of the petition by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





“In addition to this, although Dredging International Nigeria Limited provided a sworn affidavit in support of claims that they were different from the convicted firm, it engaged a legal practitioner who embarked on an independent investigation of the petition and its claims.”

