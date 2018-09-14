Engage With Realities of Lagos Mega City - Senator Adetunmbi charges Authors

Published:





To become more relevant, members of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), must engage critically with the realities of the mega-city of Lagos, this is according to Senator Olu Adetunmbi the immediate past Senator representing Ekiti North.





Speaking to the theme of the October 2018 Convention of the writers' body at the patrons' nite of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Lagos Chapter: Literature: Mega-cities and Mega Realities recently, Senator Olu Adetunmbi held that "literature and literary writings must insist on presenting objective realities."





He applauded the upcoming ANA Convention whose theme explores the relationship between Mega-cities, Literature and Mega Narratives.





According to the immediate past Senator representing Ekiti North, "Megacities offer avenues to explore a wide array of existential realities with the capacity to resolve critical problems."





Literary works must begin to reflect the reality of living in a city such as Lagos, where diverse backgrounds, cultures and experiences agglomerate."





Adetunmbi listed 3 critical examples of such relevant themes which include the reality of solid waste management in the mega city of Lagos, a major challenge considering the fact that Lagos generates 4million tonnes of solid waste yearly.





The population explosion in Lagos as another critical reality. The steady influx of people adds tremendous pressure on housing and other goods and services.





The third reality centres around environmental pollution from carbondioxide emissions in Lagos state, and its impact on life expectancy, which in Nigeria is about 53 years, a sad fact, he said, given our resources.





He did not leave out the place of Lagos as a prominent place in Nigeria’s history, as a melting pot and a frontier of colonial interface with West Africa.





In conclusion, he charged the authors to continue to improve on their work and expand their fiction and non-fiction works to the various realities of the lagos mega-city.





The event, which held at Freedom Park, Broad street, Lagos, was staged to honor the Association's past and new patrons.





It was well graced by eminent personalities including the former Deputy governor of Lagos State, Chief Mrs Sinatu Ojikutu, former Director General of Ministry of Women Affairs, Lagos state, Mrs Maureen Bakare, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, ably represented by Hon Wahab Alawiye-King.





Also in attendance is Dr Tolu Ajayi, first Chairman of ANA Lagos, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries and many others.

