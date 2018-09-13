Ekiti Assembly Approves Fayose’s N10bn Budget A Month Before End Of Tenure

Published:

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has approved the N10 billion supplementary budget presented by the governor of the state Ayodele Fayose.





CKN News recalls that the Ekiti Governor had on September 11 forwarded a supplementary bill titled “2018 Revised Budget” to the assembly for approval.





CKN News learned that 14 lawmakers, including Kola Oluwawole, the speaker, went through the proposal within an hour and passed it on Wednesday.





It was also gathered that journalists were barred from covering the proceeding.





The development is coming a month to the end of his administration. The governor-elect of the state, Kayode Fayemi, would be sworn in on October 16.





Recalls that the Ekiti state governor-elect had accused Fayose of being fraudulent over the submission of the N10 billion appropriation bill.





Fayemi in a statement by Wole Olujujobi, media director of his campaign organisation, said the action was worrisome and not in the interest of the state.





The former minister warned government officials and people of the state against being used byFayose for illegal acts.





“The media report alleging that Fayose coerced the Ministry of Budget officials to make a demand backdated to Aug. 23, 2018, for a supplementary budget of N10billion a few days to the end of his administration is fraudulent and not in the interest of the state,” Fayemi had said.

