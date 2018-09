Published:

Share This

Etochi,the son of veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu has emerged as City People Young Actor of the year.The young Asiegbu clinched the award at a ceremony held in Lagos on Sunday.A very delighted Ejike Asiegbu ,a former President of the Actors Guild Of Nigeria who spoke with CKN News at the event expressed his joy over the award.According to him, it is a thing of joy to see one of your children taken after you.I'll encourage him to the top if he decides to fully make acting a career ,he said.