Eight Persons Arraigned In Court For Duping And Exposing Nude Video Of Osun House Of Assembly Majority Leader

Published:

An Osogbo High Court in Osun yesterday remanded eight persons in Ilesa prison for allegedly defrauding an Osun lawmaker of N38 million.



The accused, including Kazeem Agbabiaka, 40, Abdulrasheed Ojonla, 45, Femi Oyebode, 30, Babatunde Oluajo, 50, and Adebiyi Kehinde, 42, are being tried for conspiracy and fraud.



Others are Oyebamiji Oyeniyi, 32, Ismaila Azeez, 45, and Awodunmola kehinde, 44.



The Magistrate, Mr Olusegun Ayilara, ordered them to be remanded in prison custody till September 28 when their plea would be taken.



The prosecutor, ASP John Idoko told the court the accused committed the offences between April and July in Oluajo, Osogbo.



Idoko said the accused conspired to defraud the Majority Leader, Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, of N38 million under the pretence of organising a spiritual prayer for him to avert a death revelation.



The prosecutor said the accused dubiously recorded a video clip showing the lawmaker naked and allegedly circulated it, which went viral.



He said the offences contravened sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, cap 34 Vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2003.



The plea of the accused was not taken.



The magistrate adjourned the case till September 28 for mention.

Share This