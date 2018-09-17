EFCC Denies Freezing Adeleke, Davido’s Accounts

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it did not freeze bank account of Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun.





The anti-graft agency also denied reports that it placed a freeze order on the accounts of members of his family, including popular musician, Davido.





Earlier report had it that the accounts of Adeleke family members had been frozen





Reacting to the allegation in a statement by its spokesman Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC said the allegation was false.





“The commission calls on members the public to disregard the report, which is patently false and contrived to dress the agency with a partisan garb in the unfolding political contest in Osun State,” NAN quoted him as saying.





“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did the EFCC place a freeze order on any account belonging to members of the Adeleke family.





“The EFCC frowns at the seeming attempts by faceless forces to drag it into the political fray.”

