EFCC Closes Case Against Federal High Court Judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia

EFCC on Friday, September 14, 2018 closed its case against a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.





Ofili-Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Godwin Obla, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, on a 31-count charge bordering on an alleged perversion of the course of justice, unlawful enrichment and forgery.





She was alleged to have received a sum of $793,800 in several tranches from different sources between 2012 and 2015. On his part, Obla was said to have offered a sum of N5m as gratification to Ofili-Ajumogobia so as to pervert the course of justice.





The offences are contrary to Sections 64(1), 82(a) and 69(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State No. 11, 2011. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the 31-count charge, thereby leading to their full trial.





During the course of the proceedings, the prosecution presented 12 witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court. At the resumed sitting yesterday, the prosecution, through its counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, closed its case against the defendants.





In response, counsel to the first defendant, Mobolaji Kuti, informed the court that his client intended to file a no-case submission and further asked the court for a short date to move the application. Also, counsel to the second defendant, I.A. Adedipe, SAN, also told the court of his client’s intention to file a no-case submission.





Consequently, Justice Oshodi adjourned the case to November 2, 2018 for the defendants to open their defence.

