EFCC Arrests MD Of Stealth Communication, Olufunmilade Adeyemi For Fraud

Published:

The Lagos zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Friday, August 31, 2018 arrested a serial fraudster, Olufunmilade Adeyemi, Managing Director, Stealth Communication Limited, for fraud.





The suspect, who once presented himself as Alexandra Moses, had previously been arrested in Ghana with the assistance of the Ghanaian authorities and brought back to Nigeria for prosecution, following a complaint against his alleged criminal activities.





Adeyemi was subsequently arraigned before Justice O. A. Williams of the State High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, for offences bordering on obtaining by false pretence and diversion of funds. He pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him and was granted bail.





Meanwhile, even as he is still facing trial before the State High Court, Ikeja, the suspect, who now claims to be Aladura Moses, was said to have floated another company under a different name.





He was alleged to have been recruiting unsuspecting job seekers whom he uses to sell non-existent lands to members of the public, since he started the new company located in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.





The suspect was, however, arrested yesterday in a sting operation by operatives of the EFCC. He will soon be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

